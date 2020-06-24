Austin, Wayne Lee VALATIE Wayne Lee Austin, 84 of Valatie, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children on June 21, 2020. Wayne grew up and resided in Valatie. As a young boy he enjoyed the great outdoors and fished Valatie Kill. In the summer his father would take him north fishing for pike to Union Falls. After graduating from Martin H. Glynn High School, Wayne joined the U.S. Coast Guard at Cape May in N.J. where he served as head electrician. Upon returning from service, Wayne married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Peggy J. Brown from Niverville on November 30, 1957, at the First Presbyterian Church. Peggy predeceased Wayne in 2010. They were married 53 years. Wayne, like his mother and father, was an active member at the First Presbyterian Church serving 13 years combined as a deacon and a trustee. Wayne was the third owner of Austin's Appliance after his father, Alfred Austin and grandfather, Chester Austin. He was a hard-working, loyal family man dedicated to his wife and children all his life. Wayne, an avid golfer and chartered member of Winding Brook Country Club, caddied for Arnold Palmer's exhibition event at the club in 1964. Mr. Palmer shot a club record of 64 with Wayne on his bag that day. This club record still holds today. Wayne Lee Austin is survived by his five grateful children, Laurie Austin-Michaud (David), Terry L. Austin, Wayne T. "Sam" Austin (Roberta), Lisa M. Austin (Connie) and Tui Austin Oles (Michael); his brother Alfred P. Austin (Kate); and his seven grandchildren, Jesse (Brooke), Brandon (Amber), Ian, Jacob, Dalton, Ethan (Kayla) and Cassidy. Wayne had four great-grandchildren, Josephine, Jackson, Evan Lee and Maybalene; as well as a niece Katee (Steve); and a nephew Bud (Meredith), as well as, many beloved cousins. Rev. Nicholas Becker will conduct a private graveside service for Wayne's family members. In lieu of flowers, the Austin family ask that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 267, Valatie, NY 12184.