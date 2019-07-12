DeShaw, Wayne Paul BERLIN Wayne Paul DeShaw of Plank Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving family at his side, following a long illness. He was 86. Wayne was born on December 27, 1932, son of the late Bernard and Melrose (LaCombe) DeShaw. On September 28, 1991, he married his beloved wife Constance (Waldron Smaldone) DeShaw. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War, Wayne was honorably discharged on February 1, 1955. He had worked as a plant manager for the Standard Block and Supply in Green Island. He was a member of the American Legion Taconic Valley Posts 937. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing, crafting the flies he would use, himself. He was a talented painter and whittler. Wayne was a past member of the Sierra Hiking Club and the Adirondack Mountain Club. Survivors in addition to his wife "Bunny" (Connie); include his children, Stephen DeShaw of Ballston Spa and Leanna DeShaw of Cohoes, Tami Capozzelli; his grandchildren, Michael DeShaw, Jonah DeShaw and Julian DeShaw; grandchildren, Michael Capozzelli, Bryan Capozzelli, Wade Grimes and Ieshia Grimes; his former wife Carolyn Discenza; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his loving canine companion, Smokey. The family would like to acknowledge and thank their family, neighbors, Hospice and Dr. Resta and staff for all their care and concern for their well-being and for helping them remain in their home. Relatives and friends may call from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A service will follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Schaghticoke with military honors. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 12, 2019