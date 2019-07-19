Lennebacker, Wayne Robert ALTAMONT Wayne, age 78 of Altamont, passed on July 18, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Ilion, N.Y. and grew up in Cooperstown. He had a long career in photography; was on the faculty of the Art Dept. at SUNY Albany and worked at GE and CR&D as a Corporate photographer. Wayne was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jack. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol and his daughters, Larisa, and Jennifer (Brendan); and his seven grandchildren, Garrett, Drew, Bridget, Julia, Ryan, Lauren, and MaryGrace. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 21, at 5 p.m. in the Altamont Reformed Church, 129 Lincoln Ave. Altamont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to JDRF Northeastern NY Chapter, 950 New Loudon Rd. #330, Latham, NY, 12110.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 19, 2019