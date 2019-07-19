Wayne Robert Lennebacker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Robert Lennebacker.
Service Information
Altamont Reformed Church Schl
129 Lincoln Ave
Altamont, NY 12009
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Altamont Reformed Church
129 Lincoln Ave.
Altamont, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lennebacker, Wayne Robert ALTAMONT Wayne, age 78 of Altamont, passed on July 18, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Ilion, N.Y. and grew up in Cooperstown. He had a long career in photography; was on the faculty of the Art Dept. at SUNY Albany and worked at GE and CR&D as a Corporate photographer. Wayne was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jack. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol and his daughters, Larisa, and Jennifer (Brendan); and his seven grandchildren, Garrett, Drew, Bridget, Julia, Ryan, Lauren, and MaryGrace. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 21, at 5 p.m. in the Altamont Reformed Church, 129 Lincoln Ave. Altamont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to JDRF Northeastern NY Chapter, 950 New Loudon Rd. #330, Latham, NY, 12110.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on July 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.