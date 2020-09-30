1/1
Wayne T. Roberts Jr.
Roberts, Wayne T. Jr. WATERFORD Wayne T. Roberts Jr., 47 of Lea Avenue, died on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Niskayuna, he was the son of Wayne T. Roberts Sr. of Waterford and Patricia Spoon Roberts of Fort Edward. Wayne was employed at Garelick Farms in Rensselaer and retired in 2014 due to a disability caused by a motorcycle accident. He was a motor sports and music enthusiast, who enjoyed gaming and his animals. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart Kathleen Carey Roberts; and his children, Zachary T. and Samara M. Roberts. He was the brother of Tammy Roberts of Watervliet, Waynette Roberts of Saratoga and the late Christopher Roberts. He was the stepson of Phyllis Roberts of Waterford; and son-in-law of Norman and Marlene Carey of Halfmoon. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home on Friday prior to the service from 3-6 p.m. Due to pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Spinal Research Foundation, 11800 Sunrise Valley Dr., Suite 620, Reston, VA, 20191. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
