Berglas, Dr. Werner William "Bill" NISKAYUNA Dr. Werner William "Bill" Berglas of Niskyuna, passed away on September 29, 2019, with his loving family by his side, he was 90 years old. Dr. Berglas graduated from Albany High School in 1947. He then went on to receive his A.B. in mathematics and his M.A. in educational administration and supervision from SUNY Albany. From SUNY Albany he also earned a Ph.D. in educational administration, supervision and curriculum. He was a teacher of mathematics and biology at the Voorheesville Central School from 1952 - 1962. In 1962, he was appointed to the position of principal of Voorheesville Junior - Senior High School, serving 13 years in this position. In 1975, he was appointed to the position of superintendent of schools, retiring in 1986. Bill went on to serve as superintendent of the Granby, Mass. Public Schools and superintendent of the Town of Harwich, Mass. Public Schools. He also served as a supervisor of student teachers in the Albany area for SUNY Plattsburgh. He served on a consultant basis many times throughout his career for the New York State Education Department. Bill was a member of many professional organizations, including Superintendents of New York State and Superintendents of Massachusetts. He actively participated in community organizations, such as Red Cross, United Way and Little League Baseball. Upon leaving his long educational career of 40 years, he then served as administrator for the Pine Haven Country Club in Guilderland for 11 years. Over the years, he thoroughly enjoyed golfing, horse racing, playing bridge, poker, and was an avid reader. He greatly enjoyed spending time with the Berglas, Fenwick, Crosby and Metzger families. He and Bertie loved going to Florida for several years in the winter. They also greatly enjoyed yearly visits to Cape Cod, Maine and Vermont. He is survived by his son Jeffery (Fran) Berglas; daughter Nancy (Rich) Fenwick; grandchildren Heidi Berglas, Bradley Fenwick and Tayler Fenwick. He is also survived by his longtime loving partner Bertie Crosby; as well as her children, Deb Crosby, Ken (Nancy) Crosby, Rod (Karen) Crosby and Lisa (Ron) Metzger; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Adolf and Johanna (Weller) Berglas; brothers, Walter, Gunther and Larry; and sister Ruth. Thank you to Kim, we are forever grateful. Lisa, I couldn't have been given a more loving and supportive sister to be there with me every day with Dad. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 11, from 3-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watevliet. Sharing of memories will begin at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please memorial contributions in Werner's (Bill's) name to The Catie Hoch Foundation, 67 Catherine St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







