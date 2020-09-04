Willbrant, Wesley A. AVERILL PARK On September 1, 2020, our beloved Wesley A. Willbrant, 67, departed this world. He was born on July 12, 1953, to Betty Adriance Willbrant and the late Allen L. Willbrant in Albany. Wes was one of five siblings and the oldest son. He is treasured by his family and survived by his mother; his two sons, and grandson, Allen D. (Katherine), Erik K. (Alexandria), and Benny; his sisters, Sharon (William) Udwary, Debra (James) Evans, Bonnie Willbrant; his brother Barry (David) Willbrant; and several nieces and nephews. His childhood was at a time when life was a little more simple and pure. Where playing ball in an open field was the highlight of the summer and family was at the forefront of every priority. These humble roots were the making of the compassionate and dedicated man that we all love so dearly. After graduating Averill Park High-School in 1971, he joined the Navy and served as a Corpsman in our Country's Naval Hospitals. He was honorably discharged in 1976. In 1987 he received his degree in nursing from SUNY. He held many roles including acute care nurse at St. Peters, the team leader of laser surgery, an anesthesia technician, and a surgical equipment tech. Throughout his life, Wes was dedicated to serving the community. He was the chief of the Sand Lake Ambulance and a member of the Averill Park Fire Department from 1977-1993. When Wes wasn't in the hospital or on a fire call, he felt the most at home in nature. He was a marksman, an avid hunter, and a fisherman who loved to explore the lakes and land. He loved getting up early to go on a hike and trekked all of the 46 High-peaks. He had numerous collections. From model trains and world currency, from badges and stamps. While Wes's life was full of adventure, he also endured an immense amount of tragedy. In 1978 he married Melanie Smith, the love of his life, who suddenly passed in 1981. Only seven years later, Wes lost his beloved father, Al. In 1995 he was diagnosed with MS. While his mobility declined, he remained dedicated to supporting the military, fire department, and ambulance company. In August 2020, Wes was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. Though the obstacles were stacked against him, he was ever the optimist and fought proudly for his independence. No role brought him more joy than that of father and grandfather. Throughout their life together, he has been supported and loved by Debbie Willbrant, mother to his children and ex-wife. He leaves behind his beloved sons, Allen and Erik, and grandson Benny. We would like to give special thanks to the Stratton VA Medical center in Albany. To all the treating physicians, nurses, orderlies, and staff personnel who took the greatest care and compassion in the most difficult of times. We truly appreciate all of your efforts to our family. Thank you for serving those who served. Relatives and friends are invited to call 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. A private burial service with Naval honors in the Hillside Cemetery, West Stephentown. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral chapel. The family requests donations may be made in Wes' Name to the National MS Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/VAR/Donate
Please visit www.perrykomdat.com
for directions and a private guestbook.