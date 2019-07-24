Brown, Wesley L. ALBANY Wesley "Wes" Brown, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, he was the son of Anna (Franklin) Brown and the late Wesley L. Brown. Wes was a self-employed handyman and considered the "Legend of the Neighborhood." He had a caring nature about him and was always there to lend a hand to help anyone in need. Wes is survived by his mother Anna; his brothers, Jeff Brown, Gary and Donnie Myers; his sisters, Laurie Brown Schmid, Karen Brown, Pam Myers and Robin Myers Allen; as well as several nieces, nephews, and his dear friend Howard. He was predeceased by his sister Cherie Brown Chorens. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Wes will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019