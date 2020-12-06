1/1
Wesley R. Edwards
Edwards, Wesley R. STEPHENTOWN Wesley R. Edwards, 90, the longest tenured town justice in the state of New York, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany with his family at his side. He was born in Berlin on January 10, 1930, the son of the late Richard and Pearl Armsby Edwards. Wes was a graduate of Berlin Central School and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He met his beloved wife Janet of 65 years at the Bridgeway Tavern in Cherry Plain square dancing. He was employed by McClintock Chevrolet in Stephentown as a parts manager before taking a position as an inspector in the turbine division at the General Electric Co. in Pittsfield where he worked for 25 years before retiring in 1992. Judge Edwards was the Stephentown town justice for 51 years before retiring in 2015 with the distinction of the being the longest serving town justice in the state of New York. He was a member of the N.Y.S. Magistrates Association. He was a member of the Stephentown Federated Church, the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department, served as secretary for the Veterans of Stephentown and was part of the original organizing committee for the Stephentown Veterans Park. He was a Third Degree Free & Accepted Mason with Unity Lodge #9 in Chatham. Originally a Brooklyn Dodger baseball fan, he became an avid N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants sports fan. He was the loving husband of Janet H. McClintock Edwards whom he married on September 17, 1955, in Stephentown; devoted father of Greg (Doreen) Edwards of Salem, Va., Dwight (Anne) Edwards of Efland, N.C. and Carolyn (Patrick) Hourihan of Guilderland; proud grandfather of Amanda and Sarah Edwards, Christopher and Brian Edwards, Ryan, Sean and Megan Hourihan and six great-grandchildren; lifelong childhood friend and best man in each of their weddings, Ivan (Shirley) Wager of Berlin. He is also survived by several "favorite" nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY 43, Stephentown on Monday from 10-11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Veterans of Stephentown, P.O. Box 612, Stephentown, NY, 12168 or to the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 208, Stephentown, NY, 12168. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
DEC
7
Service
11:30 AM
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
457 New York Route 43
Stephentown, NY 12168
(518) 733-5362
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
