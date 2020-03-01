Williams, Westley TROY Westley Williams, 62, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Stratton V.A. Medical Center. Westley proudly served with both the United States Air Force and with the United States Marine Corps. He was a prisoner of war, held hostage in Iran from November 4, 1979, to November 20, 1979, while serving with the Marine Security Guard Detachment, United States Embassy, Teheran, Iran. After his return home he received the Prisoner or War Medal. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandmother, Delia Mallory; and his sister, Sherry "Nay-Nay" Young. Westley is survived by his loving companion, Christina Marie Valenti; his daughter, Giada Grace Williams; his stepdaughter Tahlia Maldonado; his brother Rodney Young; his great-uncle Booker T. Mallory; his nephews, Dontel, Shontel and Tyron Young; his niece, Carmela Garcia; and his "mother and father-in-law" Ralph and Barbara Valenti. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie on Monday, March 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 in Westley's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020