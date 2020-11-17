Szymanska, Wieslawa A. LATHAM Wieslawa A. Szymanska, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Franciszek Jablonski and Stanislawa Jablonska. Wieslawa immigrated to The United States from Poland in 1988. She was an accountant in Poland prior to her retirement. Wieslawa loved animals, cooking, cross-word puzzles, and tending to her flowers and vegetables in her garden. What she loved most of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wieslawa was predeceased by her husband, Marian Szymanski in 2012; and her great-grandson Caden in 2015. She is survived by her son, Krzysztof (Hanna) Szymanski; her granddaughters, Katarzyna Szymanska and Aleksandra (Matthew) Malkiewicz; her great-grandchildren, Victoria, Oliver and Theodore; and her brother, Waldemar (Maria) Jablonski. Funeral services for Wieslawa will be held on Thursday, November 19, at 6 p.m. at The Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 4 - 6 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at all times. Burial will be private to the family. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com