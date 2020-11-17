1/1
Wieslawa A. Szymanska
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wieslawa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Szymanska, Wieslawa A. LATHAM Wieslawa A. Szymanska, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Franciszek Jablonski and Stanislawa Jablonska. Wieslawa immigrated to The United States from Poland in 1988. She was an accountant in Poland prior to her retirement. Wieslawa loved animals, cooking, cross-word puzzles, and tending to her flowers and vegetables in her garden. What she loved most of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wieslawa was predeceased by her husband, Marian Szymanski in 2012; and her great-grandson Caden in 2015. She is survived by her son, Krzysztof (Hanna) Szymanski; her granddaughters, Katarzyna Szymanska and Aleksandra (Matthew) Malkiewicz; her great-grandchildren, Victoria, Oliver and Theodore; and her brother, Waldemar (Maria) Jablonski. Funeral services for Wieslawa will be held on Thursday, November 19, at 6 p.m. at The Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 4 - 6 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at all times. Burial will be private to the family. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved