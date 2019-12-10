Conyers, Wilbert WATERVLIET Wilbert Conyers "Pooh," 56, passed away on December 6, 2019, at home. He was born on May 6, 1963, son of Willie and Hannah Conyers in Troy. He was employed by the City of Troy DPW serving for 27 years prior to his retirement. He loved cars and music and most cherished the times he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Pooh is survived by his wife, Alicia Conyers; his children, Anthony (Sarah) Conyers, Alyson Conyers (Dan Parisi), Natasha Conyers; grandchildren, Mia, Gemma, Anthony Jr. and Vincent; long-time partner, Cynthia Ellett and her children, Ashley Ellett and Jason Ellett; his father, Willie; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Hannah; brother, Wendell Conyers; and sister, Brenda Conyers. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019