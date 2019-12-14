Goodspeed, Wilbur E. NASSAU Wilbur E. Goodspeed, 85 of Nassau, passed away at Albany Medical Center on December 11, 2019. Wilbur was a resident of Nassau for the past 35 years after moving there from North Chatham. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. Wilbur was a loving father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife Joan Goodspeed in 2015. He is survived by his son, Elton W. (Kate) Goodspeed of Rensselaer; daughter, Melinda (Ronald) Stark of Nassau; as well as his grandchildren, Kylee and Timothy Stark. A funeral service will be held at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St. in Nassau on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call prior to the service from 3-6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019