Wilbur E. Goodspeed

Service Information
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY
12123
(518)-766-3828
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
Obituary
Goodspeed, Wilbur E. NASSAU Wilbur E. Goodspeed, 85 of Nassau, passed away at Albany Medical Center on December 11, 2019. Wilbur was a resident of Nassau for the past 35 years after moving there from North Chatham. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. Wilbur was a loving father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife Joan Goodspeed in 2015. He is survived by his son, Elton W. (Kate) Goodspeed of Rensselaer; daughter, Melinda (Ronald) Stark of Nassau; as well as his grandchildren, Kylee and Timothy Stark. A funeral service will be held at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St. in Nassau on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call prior to the service from 3-6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
