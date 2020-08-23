Baumann, Wilfred "Bill" C. DUANESBURG Wilfred "Bill" C. Baumann passed away on August 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. He was 91. Bill was born in New York City in June 1929. He joined the Army in 1952, married Janet Henry on January 8 1955, in Defreestville and together they immediately went off to Austria to begin their life as a military family. As is common with a military career, the family moved frequently; their son was born in Germany and daughter in Colorado. He was a lieutenant colonel working at the Pentagon when he retired in 1971. Bill was very proud of his service to his country and that of his son and grandson. He was a historian and avid collector of military memorabilia. After the Army he went on to work for the Albany Post Office and retired from there May 1999. A longtime resident of Duanesburg, he loved his small farm. Bill enjoyed the seasonal chores of running the farm and continued with it well into his mid-80's. He also was a daily patron of the Duanesburg Diner for at least ten years where he enjoyed his main meal of the day and the camaraderie of friends. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Janet; and his son William. He is survived by his daughter Diane LaCasse, son-in-law Dale, their three children, Nora, Ian and Morgan; and his daughter-in-law Donna. A military funeral will take place in the Arlington National Cemetery where he will rest along side his wife.