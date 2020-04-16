Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred John VanIderstine. View Sign Service Information A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 (518)-966-8313 Burial 12:30 PM Onesquethaw Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Van Iderstine, Wilfred John WESTERLO After a courageous battle with lung cancer, Willie passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. As with so many others during these coronavirus times, it was so frustrating not being able to be by his side. Willie was born on August 7, 1958, in Albany. He lived in Dormansville/Westerlo all of his life. He was the son of the late Bernice (Hotaling) and Richard Van Iderstine, Sr. Wilfred was a 1977 graduate of Greenville Central School. He was a hard worker who had many skills for just about any job, from working at the Original Applebee's feed store and Woodruff's, to doing masonry at Paddock Pools. When his daughter was born he started working for the Albany Water Department. He was the chief of security with the City of Albany Water Board for 21 years until his retirement in 2017. He was a very active member of the Westerlo Zoning Board, Westerlo Rod and Gun Club, and Dormansville Methodist Church for many years. Willie is survived by his wife of 36 years, Renee (Wisenburn); his best friend and beautiful daughter Autumn; his sisters, Rise and Sharon (Paul) Van Iderstine; his brother Roger of Tennessee; brother-in-law John Barkley; sister-in-law Tonya Van Iderstine; his father-in-law John Wisenburn; mother-in-law Nancy (Steve) Smith ; brothers-in-law, John (Angel) and Daniel (Wendy) Wisenburn; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wilfred was predeceased by his sister Denise (John) Barkley; and brothers, Richard Jr. (Linda); Garry (Tonya) and Darrin Van Iderstine. He will be deeply missed by his entire family, hunting buddies (who were more like family), and many, many friends. Anyone who knew Willie knows how amazing he truly was. We can't begin to imagine life without him. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their care of Willie and patience with his sisters during the stress of these times. Thanks for what you do. Also, a special thanks to all of Willie's wonderful hunting buddies/dearest friends for helping him and the family these past few years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the burial service, which will be on Saturday, April 18, in the Onesquethaw Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Due to the current circumstances there will be a small viewing for immediate family only. We will be holding a proper memorial/celebration of life at a later date for all other friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or online at stjude.org , would be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020

