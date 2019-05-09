Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilhelm Karl Friedrich Meier. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Funeral service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Meier, Wilhelm Karl Friedrich DELANSON Wilhelm Karl Friedrich Meier went to meet the Lord on May 5, 2019, at age 91. Willi was born in Lubeck, Travemunde, Germany on August 17, 1927; to his parents, Hermann and Ahma (Wilken) Meier. He was the brother of his sister, Leni Klugmann and half-brother Manfred Meier of Lubeck, Germany and Ursula Meier of Hamburg, Germany. He was married to his "Beautiful, Country girl" Lisa (Scholz) Meier for 68 years. Willi and Lisa came to the United States in 1958 with two sons, Norbert and Manfred and with $350 and five suitcases. Their youngest son, Michael was born in 1962. Since 2001 Willi resided in Delanson. He was the brother-in-law of Reinhold Scholz and Walter Klugmann (deceased). Father of three boys, Norbert (deceased) and Lydia (Loney) Meier; Manfred "Fred" and Dawn (Biernacki) Meier; and Michael and Kate (Bennett) Meier. Grandfather of Eric Meier, and Jean (Hanson); Liebe Meier-Swain and Julie Swain; Karl, Randi (Pometti) Meier, Sarah Meier, Sylvia Meier, Kasha Meier, Tyrone Holliman, Joshua, Alison (Mayer) Meier, Michael, Eva, and Christian Meier; and Stephanie, Jimmy, Alexandra and Alysha Boardway. Great-grandfather of Henry and Lucia Meier, Skyler and Greyson Meier-Swain, Aidyn and Jedidiah Meier, Ayanna Bing, Zachary and Gregory Meier, Meadow Meier, Madelyn Boardway and Viviana and Mario Valencia. Uncle and great-uncle of Reiney (deceased) and Miranda Scholz, Gunther, Erhard and Jurgen Klugmann, Alfred, Isolde Suberg, Kirsten and Sydney (Suberg) Rapello. Willi was a German trained "Meister Baecker" received the official German license in 1946. After he arrived in the United States, he worked at Freihofer's Bakery as a baker and then as a foreman until the 1970's and continued baking for Continental Bakery from 1970 until retirement. He was a long-time member of the German-American Club of Albany where Willi (The German Fred Astaire) enjoyed socializing and dancing the night away. He loved his family, friends and loved sitting on his back deck watching the birds, listening to his music with the love of his life, Lisa. Funeral services will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Receiving hours are on Friday, May 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private for family in the Scholz Family Cemetery in East Berne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in "Memory of Wilhelm K. Meier" to the or Community Caregivers, 2021 Western Ave., Albany, NY, 12203. To leave an online message for the family, please visit







