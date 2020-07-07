Gundersen, Wilhelmina "Wilma" Curtis TROY Wilhelmina "Wilma" Curtis Gundersen, 100 of Troy, passed away at her residence at Beechwood on July 6, 2020. Wilma was born on April 1, 1920, in Worcester, Mass. to the late Allen Curtis and Carrie Wilhelmina Petersen Curtis. She graduated from Simmons College in 1941 with a bachelor's degree in home economics. She married Rolf Gundersen on June 2, 1942. Wilma worked for G.E. in Lynn, Mass. as a chemist while Rolf was sent to Fort Raleigh, Kan. in 1942. Wilma leaves behind their daughters, Karin (Michael) Brothers of Toronto, Ont., Turi MacCombie (David Neelon) of Amherst, Mass. and Carol Haid of Troy. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kirstin (Mark) Thomas, Marlys (Gordon) Rowcliffe, and Soren (Val) Brothers; and great-grandchildren, Lila (DuVaughn) Beckford and Declan Higgins. She was predeceased by her husband, Rolf; and grandchildren, Nicholas Brothers and Juliana Spear. Wilma was a member of the First Reformed Church in Wynantskill for over 60 years and was a member of the Rensselaer County Historical Society, Ilium Club and was a charter member of the Van Rensselaer Chapter, NSDAR. The family would like to thank Beechwood and Doctors Morris and Sulzman for their kindness and care they had given her through the years. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Brookside Cemetery, Barberville. Those who wish to remember Wilma in a special way may make a donation in her memory to the Van Rensselaer Chapter, NSDAR, 8 Victoria Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook and light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
.