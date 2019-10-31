Bruce, Wilhelmina N. ALTAMONT Wilhelmina N. Bruce, 99, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born in Colonie on July 29, 1920, Wilhelmina was the daughter of the late Henry and Pauline Nitz. She and her husband, the late Gordon Mott Bruce, were longtime residents of Altamont where they raised their family. Wilhelmina is survived by her children, Judith (Alan) Ross and Robert Bruce; her daughter-in-law Maria Natividad (Nati) Zabalia de Bruce; along with her grandchildren, Kirstin (Steve) Preuss, Jenna (Tim) Thate, Michael (Elizabeth) Ross, Jon (Soraya) Bruce and Mikel Bruce; her great-grandchildren, Zack, Lynnaya, and Anita Preuss, Ethan and Berkeley Thate, Georgiana Ross; and several nieces and a nephew. Wilhelmina was also predeceased by her son David Bruce; and her grandson Roderick Alan Ross. Services will be held privately in St. John's Cemetery in Colonie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019