Ristau, Willard H. Jr. ALBANY Willard H. Ristau Jr., "Will," 74 of Albany, passed away at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020, after a several decades long battle with cancer, with Rose, Tracy and Miss Boots by his side lighting the way home. He was able to be home through the auspices of Community Hospice. We'd like to give a shout out to Holly, Heather, Tara, and especially Pat at night, plus many others too numerous to name. Born in Albany, Will was the son of the late Willard Sr. and Grace Ristau. His family lived in Albany's South End, until moving to Glenmont when he was 10. He graduated from Bethlehem High School. Will always preferred Albany, and moved back when he was able. He was an Army veteran, stationed in Germany for three years. Will worked in civil engineering and planning for the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation and later the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority, where he authored studies on myriad transportation subjects including MagLev and congestion pricing. Will was a huge music fan, who at one time made up mix tapes for his friends' bars, and made up music playlists for all our use. He enjoed live concerts. A connoisseur of beer, wine and good food, he was a regular at their time at the Griffin, Frank's Living Room, Juniors and Mahars, along with several notable restaraunts. Will is survived by his wife Roseanna; daughter Tracy; and fur baby Miss Boots. Additional survivors include several cousins. In keeping with Will's wishes, there will be no viewing or service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Community Hospice, or a food or animal protective group. There are so many choices available. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com