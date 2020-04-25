Hoyt, Willard SCHODACK Willard John Hoyt, 87, passed away on April 19, 2020, after a brief struggle with COVID-19. Born on November 1, 1932, Willard grew up on the family farm in Schodack, son of Willard and Caroline (Lipes) Hoyt. Willard had a strong independent spirit that spurred him on as a world traveler, hiker, Mensa member, cross-country skier, wood worker, avid reader, trail maker, writer, and inventor. He loved history, science, music and philosophy among many other topics. Known for his strong intellect and for gaining friends on several continents as his travels took him to places including Norway, Germany (while in the U.S. Army), the former Czechoslovakia, and Borneo where he traveled out to visit with the Dyak people. Willard was proud of his family history and the family connection with Howe's Cave and the Sagendorf family in Schoharie. One of his lasting accomplishments can be seen by hiking the beautiful trails throughout the Schodack Town Park that he laid out and worked hard to complete. For many years, Willard volunteered on the local ambulance rescue crew in South Schodack. He was recognized for bravery when he saved the children of a neighboring family caught in a trailer fire. Willard was an active member and leader of the Taconic Hiking Club and Mensa of Northeastern New York and served on the Schodack Town Park Committee. Willard was predeceased by his brother Albert J. Hoyt; and his nephew Gerald. He is survived by his niece Amy; and nephews, Mark and Stephen. He is also survived by his great-nephews, Cody, Corey, Ian and Allan. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Shaker Place Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the South Schodack Volunteer Fire Company, 1567 Bame Rd., Castleton, NY, 12033 in memory of Willard J. Hoyt. Online remembrances may be made at Ray Funeral Home's webpage at www.rayfuneralservice.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020