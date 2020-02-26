|
Timmons, Willard WATERVLIET On February 21, 2020, Willard Timmons drew his last breath with his cousin at his side at Albany Medical Center Hospital. He was born into this world on March 25, 1951, to Helen Wicker Timmons and William Dozier. He was the youngest of three sons. Willard was educated in the Albany Public School system. He graduated from Albany High School in 1969. Willard began his adult employment life at the 3S Restaurant making the famous square pizza that everybody in the West Hill community loved. After various jobs, he finally joined the N.Y.S. Comptroller's Office in 1979. In 1992 he transferred to the N.Y.S. Assembly where he worked until his retirement in 2004. In 2005, Willy, as he was affectionately called, was elected to the Albany Common Council for one term. He was always willing to lend an ear to his constituents in the Fifth Ward. He promised he would, and he did, take every neighbor's concern or issue to the council. He served West Hill well during his term. Willard's hobbies included hunting with his "Grandad" when he was young. During his latter adult years, he loved to golf, fish and run to the casinos. He was a pretty good pinochle player and an excellent cook. One of his "favorite" hobbies was running errands for his aunt, Geneva Hood. Willard was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Edward Rufus and Gerald; grandparents, Canzater and Frank Wicker; and all three aunts. He was especially devoted to his aunt Geneva most of his adult life. He leaves to mourn two nieces, Lisa Stevens (Thomas) and Tracy Timmons; two nephews, Jeffrey and Gerald Timmons; several great-nieces and nephews and several cousins in both Albany and Coatsville, Pa. Also left to mourn are his cousin Lynn Mari Hood (Gary Bradshaw) of Esperance, N.Y.; his best friends since childhood, Bruce W. Shultis, Dean Shultis, Steve Osuchowski and a very dear fishing buddy and friend Margaret Diggs. An intimate garden memorial service is planned for spring 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565-4th. Ave., Troy. For online condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2020