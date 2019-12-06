Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St Mary
William A. Bradwell Jr. Obituary
Bradwell, William A. Jr. GLENMONT William A. Bradwell Jr., 92 of Glenmont, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Bill was born on June 5, 1927, in Rensselaer, the son of the late William and Helen (Brownell) Bradwell Sr.He served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He was the plant manager and chemical engineer for BASF (GAF), Rensselaer for many years before retiring. Bill was a quick wit and loved to entertain with his magnificent dancing and many stories. He was a scuba diver and instructor at his school he owned with his buddies, Dick Ferrigan and Jon Parker. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret Bradwell; and a grandson Bryan Bradwell. Survivors include his children, Paula J. Bradwell, Candia L. Spencer, William E.(Carmella) Bradwell, and Brian D. Bradwell; stepchild Tex Turner; and a brother John Bradwell. Bill is also survived by a previous wife and the mother of his children Olive Francis Brouker; proud grandfather of LeeAnn, Katelyn, Olivia, Robin, Destin, Ophelia; and many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 3 - 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the Church of St Mary. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in William's name to a .
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
