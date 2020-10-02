Burri, William A. LATHAM William Albert Burri "Bill" passed away on September 29, 2020. He was born in Queens County, N.Y. on March 28, 1932. He grew up in Bellmore, N.Y., graduating from Mepham High School where he had played on the football team. He then went on to earn an associate degree in engineering at Farmingdale State College. Although, he's always been more of an accountant at heart - he just loved numbers. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 and received an honorable discharge. Bill was a life-long employee of General Electric in Schenectady, retiring in his late 50's. He and his wife, Jo-Ann, met 39 years ago and have been married for 37 years. They enjoyed bowling and playing tennis together until Bill was sidelined by a back injury. They also traveled frequently to vacation and visit their grandchildren. Bill was an avid computer and internet user, and a loyal tennis and NFL Raiders fan. Bill was predeceased by his father, William Paul Burri; his mother, Violet Powell Burri; his brother Bruce Burri; and his niece Felicia Kinne. Bill is survived by his loving and patient wife, Jo-Ann M. (Birney) Burri; his daughters, Pamela Burri (Ethan) Grossman, Victoria Burri (Keith) Cash, and Barbara Burri Pannoni (Chang) Choi; and his son Bruce William (Heidi) Burri. He has ten grandchildren: Nick, Meghan, Craig, Katy, Joe, Sarah, Amanda, Joshua, Elliot and Nathan; and eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Burri Hemond; and his sister-in-law Diane (Scott) Kinne. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. The memorial service for William Burri in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Latham will be streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/
watch?v=DaaGtWuECxI on October 3. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. EST. Broadcast may begin early (approximately 9:30 a.m. EST) for sound and video test while viewers tune in.Please note, this link is set to unlisted and may be only viewed if someone has the link. Please share with friends and family. Those wishing to remember Bill is a special way are asked to make donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.