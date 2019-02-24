Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Resources
More Obituaries for William Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Duncan Jr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William A. Duncan Jr. Obituary
Duncan, William A. Jr. COHOES William A. Duncan Jr., 75, died February 21, 2019. Born in Troy, he was son of the late William and Zola Wilcox Duncan. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was employed as a mechanic at several local auto repair shops. Brother of Margaret and Walter Duncan, Wanda Reilly and the late Robert Duncan and Nancy Cahill. Uncle of Tammi Rand and several other nieces and nephews. Best friend of John Bullis. Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marra Funeral Home
Download Now