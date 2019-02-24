|
Duncan, William A. Jr. COHOES William A. Duncan Jr., 75, died February 21, 2019. Born in Troy, he was son of the late William and Zola Wilcox Duncan. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was employed as a mechanic at several local auto repair shops. Brother of Margaret and Walter Duncan, Wanda Reilly and the late Robert Duncan and Nancy Cahill. Uncle of Tammi Rand and several other nieces and nephews. Best friend of John Bullis. Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019