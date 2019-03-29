Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. Hanley. View Sign

Hanley, William A. COLONIE William A. Hanley, 85 of Colonie, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in his home with his loving family by his side. Born on December 12, 1933, in Albany, William was the son of the late William and Mildred Jane (Bucci) Hanley. Bill was the devoted husband to the late Dolores J. Hanley for 61 wonderful years until her recent passing on March 17, 2019. Born and raised in Albany, Bill was a lifelong resident and graduated from Albany High School, class of 1953.Following high school, Bill enrolled in Albany Business College and pursued some courses in business before becoming employed with JCPenney. For over 30 years Bill was employed by Albany Medical Center as a data controller, where he retired from in November 1996. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and served faithfully from 1955-1957 and received an honorable discharge. He was a member of the Korean Veterans Association of Lansingburgh as well as the Church of Saint Clare in Colonie and has been a communicant since 1966. His hobbies and interests included sports, and he was an avid fan of many teams including: N.Y. Giants, Red Sox, Kentucky Wild Cats and Notre Dame. One of dad's lifetime dreams came true when he got to go to the XXV Super Bowl in 1991 to see his beloved Giants vs Buffalo Bills. Go Giants! Bill was a very lovable man with a great sense of humor who loved spending time with his family. Bill was the loving father of Kevin A. Hanley, Kimberley H. Galea (Joseph) and Erin M. Waterson (Frank); cherished grandfather of Ryann (Thomas) Stortecky, Jason Galea and Michael Galea; and great-grandfather of Matthew Galea, Tyler Stortecky and Leah Stortecky. Dear brother-in- law of Lorraine Keegan (Carl) and the late Thomas Callahan (the late Joan). Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive and also, Kathleen Duffy, affectionately known as the adopted daughter. The family would like to thank the Community Hospice for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 1, in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie.Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

