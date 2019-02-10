Hawkins, William A. COLONIE William A. Hawkins, 77, of Colonie died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, William had lived for most of his life in Colonie. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the 1960's and had a 30 year career as an accountant with the New York State Department of Health. William was a communicant of Christ Our Light Church in Loudonville, adored his two dogs, Molly and Lydia and enjoyed visiting casinos. William was predeceased by his devoted wife, Charlotte "Anne" Coogan Hawkins; and his brother, Charles Hawkins. He is survived by his children, Joseph A. Hawkins of Colonie and Judith "Jude" A. Hawkins (Timothy O'Leary) of Albany; grandchildren, Addyson, Anthony and Mick Hawkins; and his former daughter-in-law, Heather Billingsley. At William's request, a private memorial will be held for the immediate family. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 10, 2019