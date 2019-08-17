William A. Hunt Jr.

  • "We miss you Grandpa...you were one of a kind, a gentle soul..."
    - The Beaudoin Family
  • "May your dad rest in peace Cathy.... thoughts and prayers..."
    - Denise Rossetti
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
Hunt, William A. Jr. TROY William A. Hunt Jr., 88, passed peacefully on August 11, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late William and Anna Snyder Hunt; and the husband of the late Dorothy Loucks and Joan Gilbert. Mr. Hunt was a graduate of St. Augustine's School, Lansingburgh High School and the Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1951 to 1953. He was a licensed funeral director and had worked for the former Maddens Shipyard before retiring from Snap on Tools in Albany. He was a lifetime member of the Francis Kelly Post 38, past senior vice commander V.F.W. 7411 in Latham and a member of the American Legion 188 Barrett Post, the Veterans of Lansingburgh and the Army veterans of the Korean War. Survivors include his son Richard Hunt; daughter, Catherine Elden and her husband Paul; brother, Gerald Hunt; sister, Catherine Faden; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Joann Murray Crites; and his son Michael W. Hunt. At his request there are no calling hours. The interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Monday August 19, at 2:30 p.m. with full military honors. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 17, 2019
