Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824

Minahan, William A. JOHNSONVILLE William A. Minahan, 72, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 25, 2019, with his loving wife Susan by his side. Billy was born in South Troy and was the son of the late Michael and Selina Minahan. Billy is survived by his wife Susan Degnan Minahan. Billy lived in Troy his whole life and worked as a Troy firefighter for most of his life retiring as a captain in 1994. Although Billy technically retired, he never left the firehouse in his heart. It always remained there and he loved to reminisce telling the funniest stories about his brotherhood. Billy was an avid motorcyclist for 50 years and never missed a chance to take a short 10,000-mile trip with his fun and crazy guys and many times with his wife! Billy was very proud to be a member of the Iron Butt club and repeatedly regaled us with his stories of how long he could ride without stopping. He loved to call Susan and tell her he was somewhere in Arizona and would be home the following night only to appear in the driveway three hours later! He absolutely loved to pull pranks on all of us and April Fool's Day was one of his favorite days! Billy was a friend of Bill W. for 37 years. During that time, he was completely committed to spreading the message of the program and loving his fellow members. In addition to his wife Susan, Billy is survived by his son Bill Minahan Jr. (Helen); and Keith Durocher (Diane) and Michael Degnan (Michelle). He leaves behind his grandchildren, Zach Bellefeuille, Michael Minahan, Johnna Minahan, and his little one Melodee. He is also survived by his siblings, Marion Reamer (Eddie), Judy Mosseau (Leo), Carol Stewart (Bob), Joanne McCann (Dick) and Thomas Minahan (Trudy). Billy was predeceased by his brothers, Michael Minahan and Robert Minahan. Billy served in the Air Force during the











