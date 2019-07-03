Nadeau, William A. MECHANICVILLE William A. Nadeau, Uncle Bill, Billy or Pip, as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren, passed into the arms of his ever loving creator on Friday, June 28, 2019. Bill was born on November, 1, 1950. He spent the majority of his life in Cohoes. Bill was a graduate of Cohoes high school, class of '69, where after he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War from September, 1970-September, 1971. He owned and operated "Main Street Design" in Cohoes, where he worked as a hairstylist until 2010. He was a lifelong member and Past President of the P.A.A. in Cohoes. William enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. He is survived by his children, Michelle N. and John T. Nadeau, their mother Marilyn Anderson; and his grandchildren, Gage, Isabella, and Ashlyn. He is also survived by his sisters, Beatrice (Scott) Peterson, and Elizabeth Nadeau; and his brothers, Larry, Gilbert, Leon, Thomas Nadeau, Leo and Bernice Niles. He is also survived by his many cousins, nieces, nephews, and his long-time friend Jack Ishman, whom the Nadeau family would like to thank for all of his help and support over the years. He was predeceased by his companion Betty Nadeau (Wrobel); four of his brothers; and his parents, Leon G. and Bernadette Nadeau. Funeral services will be on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment with military honors will be on Tuesday, July 9, at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Relatives and friends may visit with his family at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 3, 2019