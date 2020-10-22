Shatraw, William "Bill" A. COLONIE William "Bill" A. Shatraw of Albany, entered the Lord's rest on October 19, 2020. Born on November 26, 1933, Bill was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and poppy. He grew up in Albany and was an elite athlete excelling in football. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He married his wife Margaret "Peggy" in 1957 and they would go on to raise a family of four beautiful children in Colonie. There, Bill became a household name in the community, tirelessly coaching student athletes and as a volunteer fireman for over 50 years with the Colonie Village Fire Dept. Bill was also a member of the Local 197 Boilermakers union, the Polish American Club, American Legion Zaloga Post 1520, Ancient Order of Hibernians, and The Elks Club. Bill loved his family dearly and spent every moment he could with them. He and his family spent many summers camping, boating, and fishing. He was an avid bowler and participated in several leagues. He was often found telling stories and jokes; simply put - the life and center of the party. He enjoyed cheering on the Miami Dolphins, N.Y. Yankees, and Notre Dame teams. His laughter was infectious and identifiable by any who knew him. Bill is survived by his wife Margaret; his children, William Shatraw (Sharon), Lori Thornton (Tom), and Tracey Stammel (Keith); his sister Katie Carras (Vince); brother Edward Shatraw; and sister Pauline Russo (Sal); eight grandchildren, Alicia, TJ, Josh, Lyndsey, Breanna, Kendra, Billy, and Zachary; six great-grandchildren, Shane, Timmy, Bella, Raegan, Ashton, and Benton, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Kathy. He will be missed by a great many friends, family, and the community as a whole. Our earthly loss is heaven's gain. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for providing dignity, love, and comfort to their precious Poppy. Relatives and friends may attend his funeral on Saturday, October 24, at 9 a.m. in the Church of St. Clare, 1947 Central Ave, Colonie. Entombment in Saratoga National Cemetery will be announced in the near future. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com