Siver, William A. GUILDERLAND William A. Siver, 59 of Guilderland, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 25, 2019, at his home. Born in Albany on August 13, 1959, William was the son of Margaret (Arthur) Siver and the late William J. Siver. Bill received his education from Guilderland High School, class of 1978 and was a lifelong area resident. The majority of his career was with the Guilderland Central School District, where he retired from in Fall of 2015. Although a generally private person by nature, Bill had a way of making people at ease with his uncanny sense of humor and infectious laugh. Both will be greatly missed. Bill was an avid sports fan, played basketball and tennis throughout his life, and was a huge fan of Notre Dame athletics and the New York Yankees. He also enjoyed exercising, coin collecting and always had the latest and greatest in electronics. Beloved son of Margaret M. Siver; dearest brother of Linda M. (Siver) McGrath and the late Pamela J. (Siver) Peterson; cherished uncle of Cory W. Peterson, Shaunna L. (Siver) Lucas, Melissa M. (Peterson) Johnson and Brandon M. Siver. Special close friends also survive. Relatives and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where prayers will be offered at 3 p.m. in the funeral home that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. Siver.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2019