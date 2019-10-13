|
Soucy, William A. Sr. HALFMOON William A. Soucy Sr., 72 of Briggs Lane, died suddenly Friday October 11, 2019, at his residence. Death was attributed to natural causes. Born in Watervliet he was the son of the late Henry and Barbara Sparhawk Soucy. He was educated at the former Briggs School in Waterford, St. Mary's School and Waterford Halfmoon High School. Bill was employed for 25 years at Freihofer Baking Co. and retired in 2005. Earlier he had worked at Tilley Ladder Co. and Advanced Cooler. He was a member of Local 13 of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union. He was an animal lover and in his free time he enjoyed puttering around the house, working in his garden and doing arts and crafts. He is the devoted husband of Rebecca L. Soucy; and loving father of William A. Soucy Jr. (Barbara) of Rensselaer, Brian A. Soucy (Danielle Covington) of Colonie, William H. Soucy and Robert W. Groff Jr. of Waterford. He is the brother of Barbara Duchowny of Troy and the late Henry W. Soucy; and proud grandfather of eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m 12 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 418 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019