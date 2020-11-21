Toomey, William A. Jr. ALBANY William A. "Bill" Toomey, Jr. entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born in Albany to the late Marion Rose Dollar Toomey and William A. Toomey, Sr. Bill was a loving husband and proud father to nine children, grandfather to eleven grandchildren, and great-grandfather to one. He attended St. Teresa of Avila Grammar School, Christian Brothers Academy, Siena College, and Albany Law School. Bill served as a past president of the CBA Alumni Association and planned and attended every reunion of his alma maters and was proud many of his children and grandchildren also became fellow alumni. Bill served as district director of the State School of Industrial and Labor Relations of Cornell University for many years before opening a private law practice, which he maintained through the present. He also owned Mabin Realty and was a past president of the National Council for Small Business Management. Bill was an arbitrator with the National Arbitration Association. He received an Honorary Degree of Humane Letters from Siena College and served on the board of directors of Maria College. Bill was a devout Catholic. He sat on the first U.S. Catholic Bishops' Advisory Council, was a past president of the U.S. Catholic Social Action Conference, represented the United States at the celebration of Rurum Novarum, and was the chair of the Commission for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs for Albany Catholic Diocese for over 25 years. He served as a lector and usher at St. Teresa of Avila and Mater Christi parishes. Bill was a member of the Lake St. Catherine Country Club, the German-American Club, the University Club, and the Elks Lodge. He was a member of the K of C golf league for more than 50 years and the St. Teresa of Avila bowling league for more than 60 years. Bill was the Chief Elf for South End Santa and was a member of the Dick Connors Lunch Group. Bill was awarded Father of the Year by Downtown Albany Unlimited in 1968 and was honored by Living Resources Corp. with the Bishop Howard J. Hubbard Award. Bill supported his children and grandchildren in their extracurricular activities and, according to many, "no person has seen more CBA basketball games than Bill Toomey." Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years Joanne Skelly Toomey; children, William III, Nancy Spillane (Jack), Jim, Margaret "Peggy" Capozzola (John), Joe (Kathy), Paul (Lisa), Maura, and John (Ashley); son-in-law, Phil Dunne; grandchildren, Bridget Dunne, Matthew (Sarah), Kevin, and Ellen Spillane, Kate and Shannon Capozzola, Connor and Joe Toomey, Faith Skibbee (Josh), Maeve, and Kean Toomey; great-granddaughter, Adelaide Skibbee; sister, Ann Toomey Dwyer (Raymond); sister-in-law Carol Toomey; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Beth Toomey Dunne; his sister and brother-in-law, Marion Rose Toomey Jaquinto and Frank Jaquinto; brother Kenneth J. Toomey; and niece, Kathleen Jaquinto Gilligan. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family Sunday, November 22, 2020, 3 to 6 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 10:45 a.m. The funeral Mass will be live streamed at YouTube.com/C/parishofmaterchristi
. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Bill in a special way may send a contribution to Christian Brothers Academy, 12 Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com