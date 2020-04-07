Van Alstyne, William A. ALBANY William A. Van Alstyne, 77, entered Eternal Life Monday, April 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Leonard and Angela Maffeo Van Alstyne. Bill was the longtime owner and operator of Classic Auto Appraisers. He served for many years in the New York State National Guard. Bill was a dedicated member of the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post 1520, where he served as a past commander, finance officer, treasurer and president of the Zaloga Post Corporation. He was the dear husband of Lynn Jansen Van Alstyne; beloved father of William Van Alstyne Jr. and Charee L. Hamila; cherished grandfather of Danielle Van Alstyne, Lindsey Van Alstyne and Jenna L. Hamila; brother of Patricia Gianfreda (Anthony); many nieces, nephews and friends survive. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember William A. Van Alstyne in a special way may send a contribution to either the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post 1520, 4 Everett Road, Albany, NY 12205 or The Community Hospice c/o St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020