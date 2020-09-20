Turchick, William Alexander Esq. LOUDONVILLE William Alexander Turchick, Esq., age 74 of Loudonville, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. William was a graduate of Shaker High School in 1964. He then went to the Air Force Academy and graduated in 1968 and soon thereafter received his Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School - Marymount. After his long military career, William was admitted to the N.Y.S. Bar and joined his father Alexander at Turchick and Turchick. He is survived by loving family and will be missed. As a man of few words, when he did speak it meant something. Never having said a bad word about anyone or seeking accolades for his years of service, he was content in his accomplishments. Here's to a quiet end for a quiet man. Rest in peace. Services to be held at a later date. In memory of William, make a donation to your favorite charity
