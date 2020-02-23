|
Alexopoulos, William "Bill" COHOES William "Bill" Alexopoulos, 84 of Cohoes, passed away on February 21, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. Bill was a United States Navy veteran and retired from the United States Postal Service. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; and three children, Bobby, Billy, and Richard. He is survived by his two sisters, Dorthy and Georgia; his brother, Chris; his daughter, Linda and son-in-law, Terry; and his grandchildren, Richard and Terry. Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020