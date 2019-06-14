Allen, William "Bill" ALBANY William "Bill" Allen, 98 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Bill was born in Poughkeepsie, the son of the late James Allen and Charlotte Gallagher-Allen. William was a beloved father to his son, William Allen (Kathleen); daughters, Donna Palella, Linda Pettinato and Sherry Allen; grandchildren, Philip Pettinato, Roger Pettinato (JoAnn), Carmen Palella, Renee Allen and Dante Palella (predeceased); five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Bill was a truck driver who enjoyed telling tales of time on the road and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union. He was also a life-long Yankees and Giants fan. His favorite time was that spent at the Albany Fire Station Hook and Ladder No. 4 where he was employed. There will be no service per his wishes.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 14, 2019