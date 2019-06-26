Dorfman, William B. GREENPORT William B. Dorfman, 74 of Greenport, passed away June 24, 2019, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on May 12, 1945 in Queens to Ruben and Mildred (Dulberger) Dorfman. Bill worked as a court reporter for over 35 years with the New York State Workers Compensation Board. He enjoyed reading, swimming, and was very proud of his home and yard. He was also a member of the Hudson Elks lodge. William is survived by his wife, Debra. His children, Alyson (Bobby) Riley, William (Kim) Mossey, and Aimee (Scott) Driscoll. His six grandchildren, Maya, Samantha, Jessica, Sophia, Jack, and Rocky. His one great-grandson Colton; and his one sister Diane Grossman. Also his Out of the Pits rescue, Rodney who he loved dearly and many close friends who were like family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. from Bates & Anderson Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home, 110 Green Street, Hudson, NY. Interment will follow in Cedar Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Out of the Pits, P.O. Box 2311, Albany, NY 12220. For directions or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.batesanderson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019