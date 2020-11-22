1/1
William Bartlett Stillman
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stillman, William Bartlett GUILDERLAND William Bartlett "Bart" Stillman passed at home peacefully in the arms of his wife on November 18, 2020. Bart was born in 1948 in Broadalbin, N.Y. to William Stillman and Pauline Bartlett Stillman. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1970 and Rutgers Law School in 1973. Bart had a reputation as a kind, highly organized, but no-nonsense administrative law judge. After retiring from many years of service at N.Y.S. Office of Children and Family Services, he was a volunteer for the Red Cross. He had also volunteered as a youth soccer coach and in various capacities at the McKownville United Methodist Church. His athletic passions included golf, hiking, cross country skiing, and biking. He took enormous pride watching his sons score and defend goals in both soccer and lacrosse. He instilled in them his love of the outdoors, and hopefully a better sense of direction. Bart was a sweet, gentle soul with a sharp sense of humor and a gift for corny puns and word play. Always a gentleman, Bart had impeccable manners, an expansive vocabulary and loved to read and research new intellectual pursuits. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Therese "T" Ryan Stillman; sons, Matthew Bartlett Stillman (Sarah) of Waterbury, Vt., Christopher "Kip" Ryan Stillman (partner Samantha Flanigan) Troy; sister, Joan Orseck of Glen Rock, N.J.; and brother, James Stillman (Theresa) of Lawrenceville, N.J.; as well as loving in-laws and a great clan of nieces and nephews. Bart bravely fought and survived Waldenstrom's blood cancer for 25 years, kidney and prostate cancers, a heart attack, a broken hip and his final nemesis: Alzheimer's disease, which was by far the cruelest of his illnesses. We thank his many medical providers and especially Dr. Larry Garbo and Dr. Carol Carlson for their wisdom, compassion, and care. A private service for family members will be held. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor his life, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity that has personal meaning to you.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved