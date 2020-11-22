Stillman, William Bartlett GUILDERLAND William Bartlett "Bart" Stillman passed at home peacefully in the arms of his wife on November 18, 2020. Bart was born in 1948 in Broadalbin, N.Y. to William Stillman and Pauline Bartlett Stillman. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1970 and Rutgers Law School in 1973. Bart had a reputation as a kind, highly organized, but no-nonsense administrative law judge. After retiring from many years of service at N.Y.S. Office of Children and Family Services, he was a volunteer for the Red Cross. He had also volunteered as a youth soccer coach and in various capacities at the McKownville United Methodist Church. His athletic passions included golf, hiking, cross country skiing, and biking. He took enormous pride watching his sons score and defend goals in both soccer and lacrosse. He instilled in them his love of the outdoors, and hopefully a better sense of direction. Bart was a sweet, gentle soul with a sharp sense of humor and a gift for corny puns and word play. Always a gentleman, Bart had impeccable manners, an expansive vocabulary and loved to read and research new intellectual pursuits. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Therese "T" Ryan Stillman; sons, Matthew Bartlett Stillman (Sarah) of Waterbury, Vt., Christopher "Kip" Ryan Stillman (partner Samantha Flanigan) Troy; sister, Joan Orseck of Glen Rock, N.J.; and brother, James Stillman (Theresa) of Lawrenceville, N.J.; as well as loving in-laws and a great clan of nieces and nephews. Bart bravely fought and survived Waldenstrom's blood cancer for 25 years, kidney and prostate cancers, a heart attack, a broken hip and his final nemesis: Alzheimer's disease, which was by far the cruelest of his illnesses. We thank his many medical providers and especially Dr. Larry Garbo and Dr. Carol Carlson for their wisdom, compassion, and care. A private service for family members will be held. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor his life, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
or the charity that has personal meaning to you.