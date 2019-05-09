Blum, William "Bill" SCOTIA William "Bill" Blum, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 6, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara Blum of Scotia; daughters, Linda Blum of Scotia, Amy (Greg) Voll of Rochester and Ginny Dunigan of Westchester; six grandchildren, Nick (Tammy) Voll, Julianne (Rom) Braga, Christina (Chad) Bauer, Shawn (Kristin) Dunigan, Kyle Dunigan and Kaylee (Justin) Huff; and five great-grandchildren, Eva Voll, T.J. Voll, Luka Huff, Charlie Bauer and Naomi Braga. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jack Lundgren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Scotia United Methodist Church, 201 North Ten Broeck St., Scotia. Private interment will take place in the Park Cemetery, Scotia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in William's name to the Children's Miracle Network at Albany Medical Center, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8928, Albany, NY, 12208. Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Funeral Home, Scotia. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019