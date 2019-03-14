McGee, William Boughton Sr. DELMAR William Boughton McGee, 83, of Delmar and formerly of South Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was the son of the late James and Alice (Boughton) McGee; husband of the late Joan (DeFlumer) McGee; and grandfather of Jamie Lynn Drummer. Survivors include his children, Melissa McGee (Dana), William Boughton McGee Jr. (Cathy) and Martha Lynn Drummer; grandchildren, Dylan (Rakhee), Kevin, Melissa, Jordan and Casey; and longtime aide and friend, Veronica. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 15, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National MPS (Mucopolysaccharidosis) Society at www.mpssociety.org. applebeefuneralhome.com
