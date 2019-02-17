Brustle, William LOUDONVILLE William J. Brustle died on Friday, February 15, 2019, after a brief illness at the Teresian House. He was born in Albany, the son of the late William Brustle Sr. and Pauline (Smith) Brustle. Bill was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School where he excelled in baseball and football. He then was employed for many years by Niagara Mohawk. An avid sports enthusiast, Bill enjoyed playing golf and watching Notre Dame football, N.Y. Yankees and the New York Giants. He was an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church for many years. Bill was the loving husband of his sweetheart, "my Queen," Joyce Mayakis Brustle. He was the beloved father of Darlene (Joe) Raucci, Steve (Wendy) Brustle and Gary (Alma) Brustle. He was the brother of Robert Brustle, Karl (Janet) Brustle and Lynn Dennick. Bill was the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family on Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service will be offered at 3 p.m. in the funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave Extension, Albany, NY, 12203 in memory of William J. Brustle. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
