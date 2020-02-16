Bennett, William C. Jr. FEURA BUSH William C. Bennett Jr., 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Salem, Ohio, he was the son of the late William C. and Gladys (Sexton) Bennett. As a young child, Bill moved to the Delmar area with his parents and would remain a lifelong area resident. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. Following his service, he returned home and along with his father, started Bennett Sporting Goods in Delmar, which he operated until closing the store and retiring in 1986. Bill was a member of the Delmar Reformed Church and a member of the former Holiday Rambler RV Club. He was a long time member of the Nathaniel Blanchard Post American Legion and had just recently earned his 60 year pin. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his loving wife, the late Barbara Manning. He is survived by his companion of over 25 years, Sally J. Livingston of Delmar; and by a cousin, Nancy Parker of Kentucky. A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Bill's name to the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 2178 Tarrytown Rd, Clarksville, NY, 12041, or to Steve Caporizzo's Pet Connection. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tebbutt Funeral Home, Albany. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020