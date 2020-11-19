Cahill, Rev. William C. HAMILTON Reverend William Cowan Cahill, 85 of Saratoga Springs, formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Teresian House Nursing Home in Albany. He was born on May 30, 1935, in Utica, a son of the late Richard W. II and Gertrude Irene Biel Cahill and was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. He graduated from St. Andrew's and St. Bernard's Universities in Rochester and Theological College in Washington, D.C. He was ordained on May 20, 1961. Father Cahill served several parishes including Skaneateles, Syracuse, Fayetteville, Utica, Canastota and Rome. He obtained a graduate counseling degree from Syracuse University. He was the pastor of St. Mary's Church in Hamilton from 1978 until 1988 and then served as chaplain for the Oneida Correctional Facility for 25 years until retiring in 2007. He was a resident of Saratoga Springs for many years and also Marco Island, Fla. He loved spending time with his brother and family skiing in Sun Valley and Oregon, as well as going to the Saratoga Race Course. He enjoyed reading and working out in the gym. Surviving are his brother, Richard W. Cahill III and wife, Sandra of California; brother-in-law, Charles Roy Baker of Florida; nieces and nephews, Richard W. (Kathryn) Cahill IV, Steven Cahill, and Anne (Hunter) Hansen, all of California; great-nieces and nephews, Creighton Cahill, Troy and Scarlett Hansen all of California, David and Christopher Baker of Georgia and Kimberly Baker of Florida; and many cousins. He is also survived by his close friends, Edmund B. and Carol Wutzer of Loudonville. He was predeceased by two sisters, Nancy Cahill Baker and Beverly Theresa Cahill; and a nephew, Jeff Baker. Father Cahill's body will lay in state in St. Mary's Church, 16 Wylie St., Hamilton on Friday, November 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. In accordance with current C.D.C. regulations concerning the pandemic, masks are required. The Mass of Resurrection for Father Cahill in St. Mary's Church, Hamilton will be private at 11 a.m. on Friday. It will be streamed on St. Mary's Facebook page: Route20Catholic. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hamilton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton. To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com