Case, William C. Jr. COLONIE William C. Case Jr., 68, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Ellis Hospital with his loving family by his side. William was the son of the late William Sr. and Gladys Case; and was the devoted husband of Sharon B. Case. William is survived by his sons, Jamison R. (Melissa) Case, and Robert J. Case; and a sister, Christine C. (Donald) Herr. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his four- legged companion Dudley.He was predeceased by his son, William C. Case III; and a granddaughter Roxanne Case-Marriott. Bill was employed by Bendix/Honeywell for over 30 years. He was a proud and dedicated father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed working with his hands as a woodworker and coppersmith. He enjoyed playing the tuba with the Colonie Town Band. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to or www.mohawkhumane.org To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019