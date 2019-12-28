|
Duncan, William C. Sr. BRUNSWICK William C. Duncan Sr., 79 of Liberty Road, died suddenly on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Matthew C. Duncan Sr. and Myrtle Haynes Duncan; and husband of the late Carol Anselment Duncan, who died in July of 2018. He resided in Brunswick all his life and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Bill owned and operated Duncan's Automotive Service, Inc in Cohoes for 40 years, retiring in 2012. As an avid boater, he was a member of Troy Motorboat and Canoe and the Coxsackie Yacht Club and he was a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church in Lansingburgh. Survivors include a son, William C. (Jenine) Duncan Jr. of Schaghticoke; a daughter, Stacey (Todd) Matala of Valley Falls; six grandchildren, Cassondra Duncan, Anthony Upton, Dominique Duncan, Jennifer Duncan and Ryan and Brooke Matala; five great-grandchildren, Sara, Aiden, Brooklynn, Luke and Landon; a brother, Matthew (Penny) Duncan Jr. of Brunswick; a sister, June Wetherwax of Poestenkill and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sheri A. Duncan. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Monday, December 30, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Desmond Francis, officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of William C. Duncan Sr. to the Speigletown Volunteer Fire Company, 146 Speigletown Rd., Troy, NY, 12182. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019