Kuchta, William C. "Billy" Sr. ALBANY William C. Kuchta Sr., "Billy," born on March 17, 1970, passed peacefully on September 4, 2020, with his family by his side. Billy was predeceased by his parents, Deborah (Kahl) and William Kuchta. He is survived by his children, William Jr., Victoria, and Megan; sister Kahla (Gary Rainstrom Jr.); aunt Sue Brizzell; close cousin Steven Brizzell; as well as many other close cousins and friends. Billy, aka "Hollywood," formerly worked for Best Paving, Bubonia Paving, and Jake's Towing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was especially fond of a good home-cooked meal. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be private. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association
