1/1
William C. "Billy" Kuchta Sr.
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kuchta, William C. "Billy" Sr. ALBANY William C. Kuchta Sr., "Billy," born on March 17, 1970, passed peacefully on September 4, 2020, with his family by his side. Billy was predeceased by his parents, Deborah (Kahl) and William Kuchta. He is survived by his children, William Jr., Victoria, and Megan; sister Kahla (Gary Rainstrom Jr.); aunt Sue Brizzell; close cousin Steven Brizzell; as well as many other close cousins and friends. Billy, aka "Hollywood," formerly worked for Best Paving, Bubonia Paving, and Jake's Towing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was especially fond of a good home-cooked meal. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be private. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
04:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved