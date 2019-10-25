Leahy, William C. WYNANTSKILL William C. Leahy, 81, entered eternal life Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, surrounded by his loving and caring family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family on Sunday, October 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Troy. Funeral services on Monday, October 28, at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be concelebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy immediately following the funeral Mass. A complete Life Tribute (obituary) will be published in tomorrow's Times Union, or may be viewed earlier by visiting www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2019