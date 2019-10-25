William C. Leahy

Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Troy, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Troy, NY
Committal
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Troy, NY
Obituary
Leahy, William C. WYNANTSKILL William C. Leahy, 81, entered eternal life Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, surrounded by his loving and caring family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family on Sunday, October 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Troy. Funeral services on Monday, October 28, at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be concelebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy immediately following the funeral Mass. A complete Life Tribute (obituary) will be published in tomorrow's Times Union, or may be viewed earlier by visiting www.McveighFuneralHome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2019
