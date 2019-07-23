Mackay, William C. ALBANY William C. Mackay, 60 of Albany, passed away on July 19, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Donald W. and Lois Ann (Bainbridge) Mackay. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Billy was a Cleaner for the Picotte Companies in Albany for over six years. Billy truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Brant Lake. He is survived by his loving sister, Beth (Rocky) Hicks; nieces, Casey (Bill) Donovan and Lexi (Derek) Hicks-Moore; as well as his great-niece Molly Donovan; and stepmother Joan Mackay. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, July 24, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Billy will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation. Interment will follow in St. Cyril & Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019