William C. Martin
Martin, William C. DELMAR On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, William C. Martin, husband of Elizabeth "Betty" and father of three daughters, Michele, Mary, and Melinda, passed away surrounded by the love of family and friends. Bill was born on October 24, 1937, in Buffalo to William E. and Etta (Weston) Martin. After graduating from West Seneca Central High school Bill began working for the Western Electric Company in telecommunications, which eventually became AT&T. After 35 years of service he joined the New York State workforce retiring in 1998. He served his community as a volunteer firefighter for over 60 years. He was a life member of Seneca Hose Co #1 and had been an active member of the Elsmere Fire Dept. in the Town of Bethlehem for the last 43 years. He served his country in the Naval National Guard. As an advocate for highway safety and eliminating the impaired drivers from our roads and highways, he supported prevention and enforcement efforts and worked to build a memorial dedicated to crime victims in the County of Albany. He loved golf and camping in the Adirondacks at a special place called Kindervolk. As an avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and boating. He loved the outdoors and all the wonders of nature. He shared memorable and wonderful times with friends and family at Schroon Lake and in his winters in Florida. Bill was predeceased in death by his father, mother, brothers, Gary and Richard; and his daughter Michele. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty; daughters, Mary (Cristopher) Canova, and Melinda (Jeffrey) Wadsworth; his grandchildren, Sam, Tristan, Jane, Jack, William, Anthony, and Alaina; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Michele Martin Memorial Scholarship at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh or the Elsmere Fire Department for the Town of Bethlehem. applebeefuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
