Carbone, William EASTHAMPTON, Mass. William Carbone passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Northampton, Mass. He was 90 years of age. Born in Mechanicville, William was the son of the late Biagio and Marie (Vannucci) Carbone. He was raised and educated in Mechanicville and resided on Viall Avenue with his family. Bill entered the U.S. Army in 1948 and served our nation in Korea during the Korean War. Following an eight year enlistment, he was honorably discharged and awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars and the Good Conduct Medal. While enlisted, Bill met the love of his life, the former Eleanor Beston, and, soon after being honorably discharged from the military, the two were married on April 27, 1957, in St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet. Bill was employed by the Packaging Corporation of America, initially in South Troy, and later in Northampton, Mass. when the company relocated there in 1960. Bill and Eleanor resided in Northampton for many years before moving to Easthampton eighteen years ago. Bill enjoyed visiting the coast of Maine with his family. He was an athlete and enjoyed Wednesday night league bowling, playing basketball and softball. In high school he played football and he was a fan of the N.Y. Giants and the L.A. Dodgers. He was the much loved husband, for 63 years, of Eleanor (Beston) Carbone; loving father of William D. Carbone (Melissa); dear brother of Mary Lavazzo, Joseph Carbone (late Marie), Patricia "Anna" Tomaro (Matthew), the late Dolores Carbone, Rose Clements (late Peter), Kenneth Carbone (Eleanor) and Carl Carbone (late Aggie); and uncle of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is also survived by his loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews in the Beston family. Friends are invited to attend his committal service, with military honors, on Monday at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Please gather inside the main gate at 12:45 p.m. and observe all COVID-19 safety requirements. The family will hold a private prayer service at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet prior to the interment. Contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
, 55 West Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL, 60601 or the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016 in memory of William Carbone. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.