Carbone, William EASTHAMPTON, Mass. William Carbone passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Northampton, Mass. He was 90 years of age. Born in Mechanicville, William was the son of the late Biagio and Marie (Vannucci) Carbone. He was raised and educated in Mechanicville and resided on Viall Avenue with his family. Bill entered the U.S. Army in 1948 and served our nation in Korea during the Korean War. Following an eight year enlistment, he was honorably discharged and awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars and the Good Conduct Medal. While enlisted, Bill met the love of his life, the former Eleanor Beston, and, soon after being honorably discharged from the military, the two were married on April 27, 1957, in St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet. Bill was employed by the Packaging Corporation of America, initially in South Troy, and later in Northampton, Mass. when the company relocated there in 1960. Bill and Eleanor resided in Northampton for many years before moving to Easthampton eighteen years ago. Bill enjoyed visiting the coast of Maine with his family. He was an athlete and enjoyed Wednesday night league bowling, playing basketball and softball. In high school he played football and he was a fan of the N.Y. Giants and the L.A. Dodgers. He was the much loved husband, for 63 years, of Eleanor (Beston) Carbone; loving father of William D. Carbone (Melissa); dear brother of Mary Lavazzo, Joseph Carbone (late Marie), Patricia "Anna" Tomaro (Matthew), the late Dolores Carbone, Rose Clements (late Peter), Kenneth Carbone (Eleanor) and Carl Carbone (late Aggie); and uncle of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is also survived by his loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews in the Beston family. Friends are invited to attend his committal service, with military honors, on Monday at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Please gather inside the main gate at 12:45 p.m. and observe all COVID-19 safety requirements. The family will hold a private prayer service at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet prior to the interment. Contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 West Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL, 60601 or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016 in memory of William Carbone. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Service
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
October 24, 2020
Bill - very sorry to hear of your dad’s passing - I have great memories of seeing him and your Mom at NHS open houses and always enjoyed the interesting stories you told about his adventures
Thomas Kress
Teacher
October 24, 2020
Bill was a very special person, always positive, super friendly and always willing to lend a hand. Have many fond memories from playing softball to working with him. Rest in peace my friend. Jim Torrey
October 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss . My thoughts and prayers are with Ellie and Billy at this difficult time .
Mary Gregory
Friend
